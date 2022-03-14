WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, and Eric Adams of New York City speak tonight about ongoing investigations by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the New York Police Department into an individual suspected of targeting and shooting homeless men in Washington, DC and New York City.

Three males were shot in Washington, DC between March 3 and March 9, and one of them died as a result of his injuries. At least two individuals were shot in New York City this weekend, and at least one of them died as a result of his injuries. It’s thought that the suspect in both cities is the same person.