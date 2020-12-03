LIVE: DC Mayor Bowser holds press conference

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to speak at a press conference in the District at noon Wednesday.
Bowser has not specified what she is expected to speak about at this press conference.
The District announced two COVID-19 deaths from Wednesday: a 39-year-old man and a 61-year-old man. A total of 692 District residents have died from to COVID-19.
Wednesday night, an infant was shot and killed in a shooting in Southeast DC.
