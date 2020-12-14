D.C. Mayor Bowser holds conference on far-right actors, coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials spoke about a weekend of unrest by far-right protestors at a press conference in the District at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Mayor Bowser described footage of groups burning Black Lives Matter flags that were hanging from multiple black DC churches as “shocking and disturbing.”

“As it has been pointed out, to see those men burning a Black Lives Matter sign in the middle of a street that was taken from a Black church is reminiscent of violent acts of racism our country has seen before and it is disgusting and vile, and should be condemned by all Americans” said Bowser.