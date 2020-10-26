D.C. Mayor Bowser emphasizes holiday pandemic guidelines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke about early voting, new COVID cases, and safety guidelines for the holidays in a press conference Monday morning.

The Mayor announced that there were 45 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths in the District.

Mayor Bowser stressed to residents that despite the upcoming holiday season, precautions still have to be made. Bowser encouraged low-risk celebrations like skipping trick-or-treating, hosting virtual Thanksgiving dinners and online shopping for holiday deals.

“We’ve all made sacrifices and it has been more than worth it,” said Bowser. “This virus will pass and there will be other very special holidays we can celebrate together.

Mayor Bowser, wearing a mask with “VOTE” printed on its front, also reminded D.C. residents that Tuesday marks the beginning of early voting for the District.

This is a developing story and will be updated.