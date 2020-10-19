LIVE: D.C. Mayor Bowser gives update on COVID-19

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to give an update on COVID-19 response in the district Monday morning.

On Monday, the District reported no new COVID-related deaths and 25 new cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories