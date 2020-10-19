LIVE: D.C. Mayor Bowser gives update on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to give an update on COVID-19 response in the district Monday morning.
On Monday, the District reported no new COVID-related deaths and 25 new cases.
