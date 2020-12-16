Light Yards 2020 brightening up the season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An annual District favorite is back for the holiday season.

Light Yards is an art installation that has been coming to Navy Yard for the past five years. This year’s art fills The Yard with four larger-than-life stars by Australian-based light design sculptors “Amigo and Amigo.”

The stars feature dancing lights and play holiday music, filling The Yards with a perfect uplifting feeeling.

Light Yards 2020 will be lit up every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through January 10.