Libraries nationwide saw an increased demand for race-related books in 2020

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At the end of May, DC public libraries saw the demand for race related e-books increase significantly, leading them to make several books unlimited for online checkout.

Although e-books are far more expensive for libraries to have than standard books in house, DC public libraries still made popular titles available.

“This past year, we did set up a few agreements to provide unlimited access to some of the titles on race that you may have seen in our top 10 non-fiction list,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of DC public libraries.

The top-rated title checked out was, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo.

“What I found most compelling about the popularity of these titles is that, you know, really, for the first time you’re seeing books on ratings that are in many ways, they’re uncomfortable for a lot of people to read,” stated Reyes-Gavilan.

When you factor the tension across the country with the pandemic forcing the nation to stay home, many have used spare time to develop a better understanding of topics relevant to 2020.

“It’s almost like this perfect storm by which you can do a little self-educating and I think people found it pretty cathartic that you could read some of these titles, better understand what you’re watching on your television at night, better understand where the rage and anger is coming from. I think ultimately I’m hopeful that it creates for a more informed and better citizenry down the line,” expressed Reyes-Gavilan.

