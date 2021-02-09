Legislation proposed to ban permanent fencing at Capitol complex

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As questions continue regarding the future of the United States Capitol security, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she is introducing legislation to prohibit the installation of new permanent fencing at the Capitol complex.

The representative has expressed efforts to build permanent structures that will separate the complex from the rest of the nation’s capital, though she thinks the temporary fencing put up after the January 6 attack was necessary.

“I’ve been in touch with Acting U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Yogananda Pittman over the phone and in writing, strongly opposing her recommendation for permanent fencing,” Norton said. “In the year 2021, we should not be relying on security theater based on 19th-century ideas when state-of-the-art options and old-fashioned preparation and cooperation among security forces could have prevented the events of January 6. My bill banning permanent fencing will help put the needed focus back on security options that don’t wall off the Capitol like a fortress that needs to be protected from the people we represent.”