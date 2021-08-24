League of Women Voters rallies in front of White House

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The league of women voters took to Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House Tuesday afternoon, telling President Joe Biden to step up when it comes to getting bills like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed in Congress.

The LWV, along with other organizations, spoke in favor of D.C. statehood and comprehensive restoration of voting rights nationwide.

The CEO of the League of Women Voters, Virginia Kase Solomón, called out the Biden administration, saying, “Our voting rights are under attack like we have not seen since the days of Jim Crow, but we are not going back. The Biden administration guaranteed to make voting rights a priority, but we have yet to see the full power of the executive branch.”



Over one hundred people came out to the rally in front of the White House.