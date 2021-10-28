Leaf collection starting soon across DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The fall season is upon us, and jurisdictions across the DMV are making and releasing plans for leaf collection.

In the nation’s capital, the Department of Public Works (DPW) handles the leaf collection for residents whose properties are serviced by DPW Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curb or into the tree box at the front of their home.

Collections for the leaves will occur twice in each neighborhood between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022. More information on the schedules and other questions can be found here.

The leaves will be picked up via a vacuum process, therefore the department is asking residents to keep vehicles away from curb lanes on scheduled collection days.

District residents can also bag their leaves and either call 311 to schedule a pick-up or take it to the D.P.W. transfer station.

Information about leaf and yard trimming collection in other jurisdictions can be found at the following links:

Beginning the week of November 6, most pumpkins and gourds can be taken to one of nine food waste collection sites in the District for composting. The food drop off sites are as follows:

Ward 1: Columbia Heights Farmers’ Market, 14th and Kenyon Streets, NW, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (year-round)

Ward 2: Dupont Circle Farmers' Market, 1500 20th Street NW, Sundays 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (year-round)

Ward 3: University of District of Columbia Farmers' Market, 4340 Connecticut Avenue NW, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (May 1-November 20) Palisades Farmers Market, 48th Place NW and MacArthur Boulevard NW, Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (year-round)

Ward 4: Uptown Farmers’ Market, 14th and Kennedy Streets NW, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (May 1-November 20)

Ward 5: Brookland Farmers' Market, 716 Monroe Street NE, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (year-round)

Ward 6: Eastern Market (in front of Rumsey Pool), 635 North Carolina Avenue SE, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (year-round) SW Farmers Market, 425 M Street, SW, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (April 3 – November 20)

Ward 7: First Baptist Church of Deanwood – Outreach Center, 1008 45th Street NE, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (May 8 – November 20)

Note: The Ward 8 Farmers Market located at 3200 6th Street SE is closed for the season.

Please note that pumpkins decorated with paint, glitter or other inorganic matter cannot be composted.