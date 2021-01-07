Leaders claim ignorance to Capitol breach plans touted on social media

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is under a public state of emergency through Inauguration Day. The order extension from Mayor Muriel Bowser shows that she is taking a serious look at the breach of the U.S. Capitol, and is working to ensure nothing like it happens again, as big events come to the District.

The state of emergency is basically a tool that gives Mayor Bowser the flexibility to do extraordinary things to keep the city safe, like enact a curfew with short notice to community members. This comes after Wednesday, January 6, a day Mayor Bowser described as a “failure.”

She said, “We will review for ourselves what occurred yesterday to commend those who performed heroically and to learn what mistakes were made.” The mistakes she mentions are being pointed out by people across the nation, as they continue to wonder how a Capitol breach happened.

A lot of blame is falling on the U.S. Capitol Police. Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy, said, “With respect to the pre-coordination, those things are all being looked at. There were discussions previously with the Capitol Police and others and no request of the National Guard was made.”

Not only was the Capitol Police seemingly overwhelmed and overtaken by crowds, but their call for help came after the protest started to turn into a riot. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Metropolitan Police Department was called for help at 1 p.m. He said, “When U.S. Capitol Police called for assistance, MPD answered the call.” Mayor Bowser added, “We can not decide for the Capitol, the members of Congress, that we are going to be their police department, but we stand ready to assist them at any case.”

The criticism has already led to the resignation of the U.S. Capitol Police Chief, but the public is still concerned with the lack of preparation.

Chief Contee said, “We had no intelligence that suggested there would be a breach of the US Capitol.” However, the intelligence was out there weeks in advance. A quick internet search will show direct threats made on local leaders, lawmakers, and the Capitol Building itself, with a breach specifically mentioned. To top it all off, the Federal Bureau of Investigations was aware of the threats, having made visits to keep some people away from the District during the weeks demonstrations. “It was the going in position that it would be somewhat similar to November 14 or December 12; that the similar groups would be there, but didn’t have the wildest imagination that there would be a breach on the Capitol grounds.”

The Mayor said they will be learning from the mistakes that were made Wednesday and using that as they plan for the Presidential Inauguration in just about two weeks.