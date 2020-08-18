Lawmakers show support for USPS in the nation’s capitol

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) joined Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) outside the United States Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Tuesday afternoon just minutes after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy confirmed changes to the USPS would be halted until after the November election.

“Apparently the press conferences we’re having made a difference,” said Sen. Hoyer.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day,” said Postmaster DeJoy Tuesday afternoon.

DeJoy said he wants to assure all Americans that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will stay where they are, no mail processing facilities will be closed, and that overtime will be approved as needed.

Sen. Van Hollen and Sen. Warner continued to call for DeJoy’s resignation Tuesday afternoon, asking the USPS to reverse measures already in place.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to return to session on Saturday, August 22 to consider legislation to protect the USPS from political interference and ensure that it has the funding and support required to prevent delays and serve the American people during this pandemic.

“Mitch McConnell, bring the Senate back to the house,” said Sen. Warner.

Instead of containing the virus, Trump is trying to manipulate the Postal Service to cheat in the election. As I said outside the Baltimore USPS Center today with postal workers, union leaders, and other public officials, we must act to end this abuse of power. #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/aWzb0pM3aD — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 17, 2020

In his pathological attempt to gain an electoral advantage by sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, President Trump is putting at risk the health and well-being of veterans, seniors, and rural Americans who rely on the Postal Service https://t.co/2tQovSDA0E — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) August 15, 2020

