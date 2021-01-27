Lawmakers respond to MPD Chief Contee’s Jan. 6 testimony

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (VA-10) attended the Metropolitan Police Department’s testimony from Chief Robert Contee regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. She said many were shocked to hear there was prior intelligence on threats, but no actions were taken. In addition, she said it’s unconscionable and there need to be some consequences.

“We need a police force that’s going to take the credible threats of violence seriously and react accordingly…We need to make sure that there’s better communication among these agencies and that they take these credible threats more seriously,” said Wexton.

Five Capitol Police officers lost their lives on Jan. 6, followed by the suicide from two other officers in the aftermath of the violence. Chief Contee said 65 MPD officers have sustained injuries, also adding, “Many more sustained injuries from the assault – scratches, bruises, eyes burning from bear mace – that they did not even bother to report.”

According to Wexton, the sergeants at arms were not available to take questions. Wexton said, “We need to get them in front of us as well because they were responsible for overruling the chief of police when he asked for help the weekend before the riot and the attack.”

To read Chief Contee’s testimony, click here.