Lawmakers ask Biden to remove cannabis as “potential disqualifier” for White House employment

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 30 members of Congress, including Congressman Don Beyer (D-Va), are asking President Joe Biden to remove past cannabis use as a potential disqualifier for employment at the White House.

On March 19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that five White House staffers were fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana. The Associated Press reported that “the marijuana policy has become less stringent under the Biden administration, allowing for up to 15 past uses in a year among White House staffers.”

Lawmakers are also asking the White House to “clarify its employment suitability policies” and “apply these policies with consistency and fairness.”

“It wasn’t explained why the sample of people were selected. And we certainly don’t want it to be a blanket — ‘If you’ve used marijuana in the past you can’t serve in the federal administration,'” Beyer said.

Cannabis is legal in either medical or adult use in 36 states.