Last chance to send a virtual Valentine to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — Before you make your last-minute trip to pick up flowers and chocolate for Valentine’s Day, make sure to stop by the St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital website and send a child a card.

Free virtual Valentines are available online until Feb. 14. These valentines — which are all inspired by the artwork of actual St. Jude patients — will be delivered to the children on Sunday. Leaders of the research hospital say these simple acts of kindness mean the world to the patients, especially after a whole year of heavy restriction on visitation.

“Celebrations are really important for our kids. Holidays are really important for our kids. So we try to do something around all of those events throughout the year,” said Lisa Surprenant, market director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We want our patients to have as much of a normal childhood as they possibly can while also undergoing treatment for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer.”

The staff extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has sent a virtual Valentine to the kids.

To send a Valentine, visit here.