WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Kid-sized KN95 masks are now available at D.C. Health COVID-19 Centers.

District residents can now pick up two packages of children’s masks each, which is a total of ten masks. COVID-19 centers also offer adult masks, vaccinations, take-home rapid antigen tests and P.C.R. tests.

This comes on the heels of the citywide indoor mask mandate being lifted in most cases. Children are still required to wear masks in schools, but D.C. Public Schools is allowing masks to be taken off when outside on school grounds.

Proof of residency is required to use the services at COVID-19 centers. There are centers in all eight wards.

For a list of COVID-19 center locations and hours of operation, click here.