Kennedy Center cancels all programs through April 2021

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has canceled all scheduled programs through April 25, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also includes the Washington National Opera’s spring productions and late spring/early summer touring theater programs.

The cancellations in 2021 make up 384 ticketed events, for a total financial loss of $24.1 million for the institution. There is also a revenue loss of $7 to $8 million for shows and programs that had yet to be announced. This loss, combined with 2020 fall cancelations equals an earned revenue loss of over $80 million.

“The Kennedy Center has now lost more than half of its 2020-2021 season due to the continued shutdown, and over $80 million in earned income that would have been generated from those programs,” commented Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “Despite substantial expense and staff reductions, the institution’s only path forward is a strategic focus on increasing contributions from our donors and patrons while we wait to re-open. Their generosity and patience over the last eight months have made all the difference and kept us strong.”

Over the next several months, the Center will offer 20 fewer in-person performances, and expand online offerings with Digital Stage+. The new online platform is free for donors, members and subscribers.

Beyond April 25, the Broadway national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar (May 25 – June 13) Freestyle Love Supreme (June 8 – 13), Oklahoma! (June 22 – 27), Dear Evan Hansen (June 29 – July 18), and The Band’s Visit (July 28 – August 8) have canceled their upcoming engagements at the Kennedy Center.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances, originally scheduled for February 2–7, will shift to June 22–27, 2021.