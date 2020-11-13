Kamala Harris’s former teammate tells how her experience will add to success as America’s second in command

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — All eyes are on President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, as they prepare to transition into the White House in two months.

Vice President-Elect Harris has a strong connection to the District of Columbia, as a graduate of Howard University. Her former debate team member, Lita Rosario, said, “Just a feeling of overwhelming happiness kind of came over me and I know that lots of people experienced that same feeling.” Rosario is describing the moment she heard that Biden-Harris had won the 2020 Election.

She went on to explain the proud feelings she had when seeing Harris on the stage that night. “We see, actually, a child of desegregation now in the White House. It’s no mistake. It’s no accident,” she said. “We might not have known that it would be Kamala, but I don’t think it’s an accident that it’s an African-American woman.”

Rosario said that Vice President-Elect Harris’s background as a graduate of a Historically Black College/University and former debate team member will add to her success as America’s Second in Command. She explained, “She’s a tough debater, she’s a tough lawyer. You don’t want her on the other side if you’ve done something wrong and she’s the prosecutor.”

While Rosario said Harris has the strength needed to fill the position, she also says she’s got the personality to match. “Her strength and femininity combined are, the thing that I think for many women, are happy to see,” Rosario said. “She’s going to bring that balance that women bring to the table, and she’s not going to be afraid to bring that balance either, ya know.”

Adding to all of that, a first generation American, Black person and woman, Rosario said Harris is sure to have an outlook that is unmatched in meetings with high ranking officials. Rosario said, “It really is true, if this could happen to her, if she could become Vice President of the United States, little girls could aspire to those same dreams or similar dreams, corporate executives or whatever.”