Joe Biden plans to rework vaccine distribution after taking office

Washington-DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — While the president-elect’s term doesn’t begin until Jan. 20, Joe Biden is already working on revamping the nation’s vaccine distribution.

Biden’s office recently released a statement saying that once the president-elect takes office, he will no longer be withholding vaccine doses and distributing them slowly. Instead, Biden intends to release the majority of the available vaccine supply all at once, to ensure that Americans who have already received their first dose can get their second dose as soon as possible.

“The Trump administration plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind—far behind,” Biden said. “If it continues to move as it is now, it’s going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people.”

It is still unknown if this new strategy will prove to be more efficient, or if states will be able to handle holding on to such large supplies of the vaccine.

