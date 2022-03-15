WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A community leader from Washington D.C. is now overseas working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Gil Preuss is the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. He touched down Monday morning and hoped to bring back stories that inspire people in the DMV to lend a helping hand. He says it is important to see with his own eyes what’s happening with the resettlement of refugees. Over the next few days, he will visit refugee centers and document needs while talking with other leaders about how we can help.

“There’s something about being physically in a place and seeing it and getting a sense of what is happening, as opposed to seeing a shot or a picture that someone else may take,” said Preuss.

Tuesday, Preuss will go to the border and learn more about the work there to help refugees.