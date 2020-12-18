IWW fundraiser for injured union members reaches goal in less than one hour

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Members of the Industrial Workers of the World rallied together last week to raise money for union members who were injured in D.C. during the protests and counter-protests that took place last weekend.

“It just seems like the right thing to do, right. One of your members is injured and potentially is not going to be able to work for a number of days pending a COVID test, this is lost wages for them, and being in our union, we believe that in the course of your organizing, should that happen, we step up to make sure that you’re going to be okay,” Mel Buer, a member of the IWW Freelance Journalist Union, said.

Buer said they launched the GoFundMe the night of the events. The fundraiser itself hit its goal of $3,000 in less than 24 hours when IWW closed it to “keep from absorbing funds needed elsewhere.”

These funds went to help cover medical bills where necessary as well as lost job hours.

One anonymous union member was unable to go back to work for a few days after the weekend due to waiting for his COVID test results.

“I did end up having to lose days of work. When the Proud Boys attacked me, they tore off my mask, I’m assuming on purpose, and none of them had masks on, and they yelled in my face. They could’ve exposed me to COVID, so I wasn’t able to go to work,” he said.

The member claimed he was attacked while serving as a bike scout for counter-protestors in the BLM plaza.

“Ten of them surrounded me and punched me in the jaw and in the forehead, knocked me to the ground, kicked me in the sides and as I tried to struggle to get up, the trump supporters who had flagpoles hit me on the head and in my sides and on my back with flagpoles,” he stated.

Buer said the IWW had launched one GoFundMe before, but that one had spanned several months, much unlike this one that reached its goal in less than a day.

“I think the difference with this is that it was an emergency situation,” she said. “It was really really cool for me to be able to see the solidarity from members from inside and outside of the union who wanted to make sure that the folks who were standing up against white nationalists in dc were taken care of because that’s the important fight.”

The anonymous member who was attacked said, “It kind of demonstrates to me that people not only are able to show their sympathy for people who are like-minded who were injured, but it also demonstrates that people actually do think what we do as labor organizers and as members of a larger labor movement, that it actually matters.”