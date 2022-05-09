WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Ignatian Volunteer Corps (IVC) is pleased to announce the opening of Invisible Words, a public art exhibition showcasing a curated selection of homeless signs. The exhibit will use art to raise awareness, empathy, and compassion for people who are homeless and/or living in poverty.

“Homelessness is a heart-wrenching and complicated problem and art has the power to make you think,” says Wendy Abrams, the social activist who created the exhibit. “This exhibit was put together to encourage viewers to see things you didn’t see before, or to see them through a different lens.”

Invisible Words is meant to be an exercise in empathy as well as an opportunity for viewers to rethink the meaning of words. The signs will be displayed in a gallery on the fifth floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, in direct contrast to the sidewalks and underpasses where they were manufactured and purchased across the United States.

“IVC presents Invisible Words to open more hearts to empathy, and to inspire the service and advocacy that brings real and lasting hope,” said Mary McGinnity, president and CEO of IVC.

“Invisible Words is quietly powerful,” said Mary Podesta, vice-chair of the national IVC board. It draws you in to what the authors are saying — often eloquent, poetic, wry, self-reflective — always human.

Wendy Abrams, a social activist, designed the display. Abrams has previously led the team behind the public art display Cool Globes, which featured oversized globes showcasing climate change solutions. Cool Globes debuted in Chicago in 2007 in partnership with the Field Museum and the City of Chicago. Cool Globes has traveled across four continents and has been translated into nine languages since 2007.

The IVC is bringing Invisible Words to Washington, DC. IVC aspires to reach a broad audience in order to raise knowledge, understanding, and compassion for persons who are homeless or have little means. IVC aims to empower and bring hope to those stuck in poverty and inequality as a national service corps of men and women over 50. IVC is now present in 22 US cities, providing services to over 300 social service groups that have demonstrated their effectiveness.

The exhibit, consisting of about 50 signs, will premiere at D.C.’s newly, beautifully modernized Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from March 13 to June 30, 2022. For more information, contact info@eleveneleven.org.