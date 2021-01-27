Internet service is now available on all Metro lines

WMATA says the system will be regularly tested and improved.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Wireless internet service is coming to Metro’s Yellow Line and Silver Line. Now, the entire 100-mile tunnel network will have wifi.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has spent over a decade working with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to make it happen. They also worked with Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, who says internet service will improve safety for riders and workers.

