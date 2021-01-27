Internet service is now available on all Metro lines

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WMATA says the system will be regularly tested and improved.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Wireless internet service is coming to Metro’s Yellow Line and Silver Line. Now, the entire 100-mile tunnel network will have wifi. 

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has spent over a decade working with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to make it happen. They also worked with Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, who says internet service will improve safety for riders and workers. 

WMATA says the system will be regularly tested and improved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories