Interior design group creates inclusion

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A group of interior designers have come together to create a place of inclusion for others in the field.

The group was started in 2020 and is called DC Design Collective. One of the founders, Shawna Underwood, has been working in Interior Design for 10 years. She said one thing she noticed in her career is the lack of support for up-and-coming designers.

DCDC creates a sense of community in the field that is often times lonely, while sharing resources among each other. In addition to bringing a new opportunity for those wanting to break into the design field, the group seeks to give back.

Underwood said, “We just hope that DC Design Collective is something that can give back. Give back to the community. Give back to other designers. We just really want to be able to help other people and help the community.”

The group is still fielding applications and is aiming to welcome new members to DC Design Collective in the summer.