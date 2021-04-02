Injured dog, potentially victim of organized dogfighting, rescued in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Humane Rescue Alliance recovered a critically injured dog in Northeast this week. Investigators believe she was a victim of organized dogfighting. The organization is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the identification of the person responsible.

On Monday, someone reported a loose, injured dog who was walking along a tree line on Jay Street. An animal control officer located her and found wounds on her chest, neck, shoulders, forearms and face.

The officer found a crate nearby and believes she chewed her way out of it. They’ve since named her Gilly. During her treatment, veterinarians found both new wounds and scars.

Chris Schindler, vice president of Field Services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, says it’s likely that Gilly isn’t the only victim.

“Where we find a dog like Gilly, we know that there are more animals out there that are suffering the same fate as her. And so our officers and investigators are determined to not only get leads on this case but on any other individuals,” Schindler said.

If you were in the area on March 29, recognize Gilly or might know who’s responsible, please call 202-724-5730.

The HRA is also accepting donations for Gilly’s care and rehabilitation.