Infant dead after shooting in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A baby boy died after being shot in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 5700 Block of Southern Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Police Chief Peter Newsham, a black car was struck at least 10 times. Chief Newsham said the child, under the age of two, was in the car, as well as an adult male and another child, who were not injured in the shooting.

The baby was transported to a local area hospital where he later died.

Chief Newsham provides an update to the shooing that occurred the 5700 block of Southern Avenue https://t.co/pHDHsrVvFn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 3, 2020

MPD is now looking for a dark grey SUV with dark tinted windows. The Chief is asking anyone who lives in the area to check cameras for any video that may be of assistance, and is asking anyone who has any information to contact the department at 202-727-9099.

At this time, there are no other injuries reported.