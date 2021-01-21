Indoor dining to reopen in D.C. just in time for Winter Restaurant Week

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Restaurants in the District of Columbia will be reopening indoor dining on Friday, January 21, after being closed for almost a month as Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health braced for COVID-19 cases to spike following the holidays.

The Mayor’s order allows restaurants to reach 25% indoor capacity or a maximum of 250 people, whichever is smaller.

The indoor reopen is just in time for Winter Restaurant Week, which kicks off on Monday, January 25. The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, Kathy E. Hollinger, said, “Now, more than ever, our restaurants and their employees need our support. Restaurant Week was born from crisis in 2001, post-9/11, and returns to aid an ailing industry. The program has been tailored to allow for participation no matter what phase of reopening the region is in, what rollbacks may take place, or what level or type of service a restaurant is able to provide at the time with to-go offerings, curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in or winterized outdoor dining options.”

Restaurant owners in the District are relieved to be able to welcome customers inside again, as we approach the cold, winter months.