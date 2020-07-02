Independence Day celebration along National Mall to include ‘one-of-a-kind air show’

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Plans for the Independence Day celebration on the National Mall were announced Wednesday, and officials say it includes one of the largest firework displays ever.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and National Park Service say the National Mall will remain open for the event, but masks and social distancing is encouraged.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The event will be live-streamed on Whitehouse.gov

Officials say the celebration will include flyovers by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“President Trump’s 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform, and the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind air show,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt in a press release. “An incredible fireworks display will follow that promises to be the largest in recent memory.”

Officials add that more than 800 acres of National Mall and Memorial Parks are accessible for viewing the flyovers and fireworks, including the:

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Thomas Jefferson Memorial

World War II Memorial

East Potomac Park

Washington Monument grounds

National Mall grounds between 4th and 14th Streets.

More than 10,000 fireworks are set to launch in the evening beginning at 9:07pm and continue for approximately 35 minutes.

Those in attendance are encouraged to follow social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others not in your household. Planners say 300,000 face coverings will be distributed at the event.

For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM