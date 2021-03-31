In its 60th year on-air, “It’s Academic” searches for a new sponsor

“It feels like you’re doing something special, which I think was just a really good sort of like self esteem boost for people…and it makes you feel like, ‘I’m doing something cool. I’m representing my school on TV.,'” said Washington-Liberty alumna Abby Martinage.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Founded in 1961, “It’s Academic” is The Guinness Book of World Records’ longest-running TV quiz show. For over 50 years, the supermarket chain Giant has sponsored the show, but this year will be its last.

It’s worrisome, sure, but producer Susan Altman (daughter of the show’s founder, Sophie Altman) says it’s just another uncertainty in the world of broadcast television.

“You never know from year to year whether your show will be on the air, and as a result you’re constantly under pressure to come up with new ideas, new concepts; new ways of doing things,” she said.

Take, for example, 2020: the show moved from on-air to Zoom and Altman says it’s worked well.

Every year, 81 high schools in the Metro DC area participate in the single-elimination tournament. The team members meet and practice as after school clubs. “And then we get out our buzzers,” said Washington-Liberty’s coach Jennifer Scher, “and usually the coach or one of the students will ask questions and the kids will break into teams and answer questions and pretty much pretend it’s a competition. Just louder.”

Abby Martinage joined the club at Washington-Liberty (then Washington-Lee) her sophomore year and competed on “It’s Academic” in 2019 and 2020.

“I think there’s really something about being on TV where it’s like, ‘That feels special,’” she said. “It feels like you’re doing something special, which I think was just a really good sort of like self esteem boost for people…and it makes you feel like, ‘I’m doing something cool. I’m representing my school on TV.’”

The last year has been full of firsts. Noah Chin of McLean High School competed on the show earlier this month. His grandfather also competed for Anacostia High School in 1967. “I hope to make him proud,” Chin said.

“We feel we’ve done a lot for the community, but the truth is the community’s also done a lot for us,” Altman said. “Yeah, I’d like to continue… maybe, I don’t know about another 60 years, but, you know, maybe another 50.”

The show is actively searching for a new sponsor.