Immigrants protest on Capitol Hill for passage of American Dream and Promise Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which passed on March 18, would pave the way for citizenship for so-called Dreamers: immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The legislation would grant them a green card and cancel future immigration proceedings.

On Wednesday, immigrants with temporary protected status (or TPS) marched from the DNC to the RNC to advocate for the bill’s passage in the Senate.

Cecilia Martinez, one of the organizers, is a mother of two who have TPS.

“We have over 50 communities of TPS and have marched several times in Washington, D.C. and spoke to Congress,” she said. “We have been in the rain, in the wind; nothing has been able to stop our movement.”

“Only nine House Republicans voted for the bill, so in its current form it is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans,” the Associated Press reported. “For over a decade, all congressional efforts to protect Dreamers have died in the Senate.”