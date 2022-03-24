WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and finding a vehicle after an armed robbery that took place on Monday.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that the robbery took place in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. Two suspects approached employees around 10:40 a.m. with a gun and demanded that they hand over “property,” a release said. After the employees did so, the suspects left in a vehicle that was caught on surveillance cameras.

The vehicle is a white Chevy Pickup truck with MD tags 7CA8627.

You can watch the surveillance footage here.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.