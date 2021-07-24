‘I was excited’: D.C. teen wins free ice cream for efforts helping foster care children

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A D.C. teen is now receiving free ice cream for an entire year, after being selected as one of Baskin-Robbin’s “Pint-Sized Heroes”.

Miguel Coppedge, 14, may be a pint-sized hero, but he’s making a big impact, delivering comfort bags to children in the D.C. foster care system through his “I Care Comfort” project.

“I started this because I wanted to make foster children feel like they’re at home, and I wanted them to have the same stuff that I had,” said Coppedge.

Coppedge’s mission is a personal one, having been in the D.C. foster care system until he was adopted at the age of two. Now, he’s receiving a sweet reward for his community service from ice cream company Baskin-Robbins, receiving a $5,000 check for the charity of his choice.

The donation will be awarded to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families, a non-profit that helped Coppedge when he was a baby. The teen says he was ‘excited’ to receive a check from the ice cream franchise.

“That was the first time I ever got a check….and I mean, it’s from Baskin-Robbins!,” said Coppedge.

The teen says the ultimate goal with his comfort bag project is to help foster care children “thrive” and support them in their journey.

“I want them to be loved. Some of them don’t have that family like I have. I want them to have the same love that I have,” said Coppedge.