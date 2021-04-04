Hundreds gather in National Mall for Easter Sunday service

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Hundreds of people gathered on the National Mall for an Easter Sunday church service.

The service was held by Passion City Church D.C. This was the first in-person gathering the church has had since the pandemic unit. Church officials said they asked permission from 40 venues and the National Mall was the only location that said yes to congregation.

The church highlighted the importance of everyone finally being able to come together after being separated by the COVID-19 pandemic for so long.