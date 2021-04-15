Howard University wins Retool Your School contest and $20,000 grant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The winners of the Retool Your School grant competition were announced on Thursday, April 15, and Howard University is among the winners.

Howard is one of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities receiving a Retool Your School grant worth $20,000. The funds will be given to Howard for a campus improvement project that will be done with support from The Home Depot associate volunteers.

Retool Your School has provided more than 140 sustainable campus improvement grants to 87 percent of the nation’s HBCUs since it was established in 2009. The grants are created to ensure that upon their return to campus, HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience as they progress on their journey to become the next generation of leaders.