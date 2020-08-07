Howard University will keep students from campus this semester

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Howard University has made the decision to hold the fall semester virtually. There will not be in-person classes. All residence halls will be closed, except for The Axis, which is apartment-style living.

The university says faculty have been participating in online training and course development to help make the fall semester a success virtually. Since the District has approved Howard’s reopening plan, the university plans to slowly return some staff and researchers back to campus in phases.

Nationally, we continue to see COVID-19 cases rise, with an increasing infection rate among young people. We have also grown more painfully aware of the disparate impact of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people of color, with particular devastation on the Black community. “ Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, President of Howard University

Frederick adds that with the current state of the pandemic, as well as the District’s policies requiring people from out-of-town to quarantine, it would have been too challenging to bring students from around the world back to campus safely. Frederick says more than 40% of the undergraduate students at Howard University come from a state that is currently a “hot spot,” requiring a 14-day quarantine when arriving to campus.

After consultation with our public health faculty experts, District of Columbia officials, University leadership, and monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, regionally and nationally, we have made the very difficult decision to move all undergraduate courses for the Fall 2020 semester fully online, and non-residential. Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, President of Howard University

Most graduate and professional programs and courses will also be held online. The university plans to hold the clinical training components of health professional courses face-to-face, secondary to accreditation and licensure requirements, according to Frederick. Students in those programs will receive additional information by the deans of the health professional schools soon.

Howard University plans to make a decision about the Spring 2021 semester later this year.

You can read the full letter to faculty, staff, and students by clicking here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM