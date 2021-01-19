Howard University Showtime Marching Band to escort Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for inauguration

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Howard University’s Showtime Marching Band has the honor of escorting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the 59th presidential inauguration.

Showtime Band will have the drumline, the Flashy Flag Squad, and Ooh La La dancers in the inauguration parade, representing less than one-third of the band for safety precautions.

Courtney Gilliam, a graduate student and co-captain of the Flashy Flag Squad, believes they are ready to perform despite months of being apart due to the pandemic.

“I think the amendments to this year’s inaugural events are appropriate for the times we are experiencing,” said Gilliam. “I’ve been eager for months to see how Howard University would be included in this momentous inauguration, and it’s great to know that we’re able to safely execute traditional events and be represented as the marching band and musical heart of the vice president’s Alma Mater.”

The band will escort Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from 15th street Northwest to the White house. President-elect Joe Biden’s alma mater, the University of Delaware’s drumline will escort him to the White House.