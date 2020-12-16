Howard University receives/administers first batch of vaccines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Howard University Hospital started administering the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, December 15.

The hospital received 725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, to be stored in one of the pharmacy’s ultra-cold freezers.

Some of the first employees to receive the vaccine included top hospital leaders, who said they are proud to accept the vaccine and show confidence in what it can do for the country. Chief Executive Officer, Anita Jenkins, said, “We will take the vaccine, not to jump in line, but to show people and help people understand that this is a safe weapon against the surge of COVID that has been taking lives day after day.”

Jenkins was joined by Dr. Hugh Mighty, who said, “I think it’s vitally important that we do this, and until we get to having enough people who do this, we’re not really going to be able to stamp this out.”

The hospital is one of six in the District to receive a shipment of doses.