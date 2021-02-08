Howard University employee goes above and beyond to help students hurdle career barriers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Howard University were first created after the Civil War in response to the need for institutions to educate newly freed slaves who faced discrimination for admittance into existing institutions.

As time moved forward and more Black Americans were educated, the struggle to be hired in certain occupations has remained.

At Howard, career counselor Carol Dudley has worked for over four decades to close the diversity gap in the workplace.

“Anyone who meets her, their life is truly changed.” Kyra Azore, Howard University 2019 Alumna, said. “She was just that bridge between students, professionals and companies. She merged the two together. … She made sure that students were prepared and knowledgeable in approaching the real world so they were competitive and could do the job and get the opportunity.”

Dudley became the go-to counselor for students, and helped them be successful. Dudley currently works as the Employer Relations & Recruiter Programs Manager for Howard.

Dudley said, “Back when I started, I kept saying to myself, you don’t need to come up with a strategy to figure out how to get these kids in, you just need to get the employers with a face-to-face with these kids.”

Dudley changed the way the university structured recruitment events, which gave students a chance at opportunities that had been passing them by.

Dudley said, “Seeing the rate and the occurrence of (people being hired in their desired positions) now is just, I mean sometimes I cry with happiness, it’s so exciting to see these young people doing these marvelous things and doing the things they believed they could do.”

“She works with you on cover letters, resumes, personal statements,” Azore said. “She goes above and beyond in every single thing and it’s not just, she goes above and beyond for people she likes, she goes above and beyond for everyone who walks into her office.”

“She knew that in order for us to gain some of those opportunities as a person of color we might have to work twice as hard, our grades might have to be above the best so she knew that in order to have access to the same opportunities we needed to be ten times as good as anybody else,” Carter said.

Dudley said she tries to create an environment where everyone helps everyone. Because of her impact, when she was let go from Howard over budgetary concerns, alumni and students had a trending hashtag dedicated to her re-hire.

Azore explained, “I think that really speaks volumes to her legacy, but also to the kind of person who she is. That there are people for decades upon decades who credit their success to Ms. Dudley. I credit my success to Ms. Dudley.”

Carter added, “Without a doubt, I wouldn’t be where I am today without her assistance, without her guidance, without her nurturing.”

For Dudley, getting to know the students and helping them reach their goals is personal. “It’s like a parent looking at their child become successful, I kid you not,” said Dudley.