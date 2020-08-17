How to vote in DC without mailing in your ballot

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For voters looking for alternative ways to vote this November, the DC Board of Elections has released dates and times vote centers will be open and where secure ballot drop boxes will be located throughout the District. Mail-in voting is still an option, although Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged voters to find other ways to vote if possible because of recent uncertainty about the U.S. Postal Service.

The DC Board of Elections says all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot at the registered address on file in early October, if you’d like to change your address, go to the Board of Elections website by clicking here.

Vote Centers for the General Election November 3 will be open for early voting Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 from 9:30 a.m .to 7:00 p.m. daily. On November 3 (Election Day), the centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here for a list of places to vote in-person for the General Election in Washington, D.C.

Ballot drop boxes are also available for voters who have requested a mail-in ballot but do not want to risk any problems or delays with the USPS. The Board of Elections hasn’t specified a date on when voters can start dropping off their ballots.

Below is a list of locations for where ballot drop boxes will be located in the District:

Ward Location Address 1 Frank D. Reeves Center 2000 14th Street NW 1 Mt. Pleasant Library 3160 16th Street, NW 1 Columbia Heights Shopping Center 3100 14th Street, NW 1 Sun Trust Bank (Park Area) 1800 Columbia Road, NW 1 Banneker Community Center 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW 2 Georgetown Library 3260 R Street, NW 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Library 901 G Street, NW 2 West End Library 2301 L Street, NW 2 Guy Mason Recreation Center 3600 Calvert Street, NW 2 Stead Recreation Center 1625 P Street, NW 3 Chevy Chase Library 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW 3 Tenley-Friendship Library 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW 3 Cleveland Park Library 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW 3 Palisades Library 4901 V Street, NW 3 Second District Police Station 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW 4 Takoma Metro 327 Cedar Street, NW 4 Petworth Library 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW 4 Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW 4 Fourth District Police Station 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW 4 Lamond Recreation Center 20 Tuckerman Street, NE 5 Woodridge Library 1801 Hamlin Street, NE 5 UDC Community College @Backus 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE 5 Perry Street Prep Charter School 1800 Perry Street, NE 5 Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center 1299 Neal Street, NE 5 Dunbar High School 101 N Street, NW 5 Union Market DC 1309 5th Street, NE 5 Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb) 625 Monroe Street, NE 5 Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Around the Giant Grocery Store area) 1060 Brentwood Road NE 6 Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library 1630 7th Street, NW 6 Northeast Library 330 7th Street, NE 6 Rosedale Library 1701 Gales Street, NE 6 Southwest Library 425 M Street, SW 6 Eastern Market 225 7th Street, SE 6 BOE Headquarters 1015 Half Street, SE 7 Capital View Library 5001 Central Avenue, SE 7 Deanwood Library 1350 49th Street, NE 7 Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library 3935 Benning Road, NE 7 Francis A. Gregory Library 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE 7 Sixth District Police Station 5002 Hayes Street, NE 7 Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV) 4525 Benning Road, SE 7 Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE 7 Ridge Road Community Center 830 Ridge Road, SE 8 Anacostia Library 1800 Good Hope Road SE 8 Parklands-Turner Library 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE 8 Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library 115 Atlantic Street, SW 8 Seventh District Police Station 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE 8 The ARC 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE 8 Department of Human Services 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE 8 Hendley Elementary School 425 Chesapeake Street, SE 8 Patterson Elementary School 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

In order to vote in the November election, you must be registered to vote. Click here to check your voter registration status in the District and to register if you have not already done so.

If you would like to learn more about who is running for office and who will be on the ballot this November for both national and local elections, click here.

