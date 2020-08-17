How to vote in DC without mailing in your ballot

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For voters looking for alternative ways to vote this November, the DC Board of Elections has released dates and times vote centers will be open and where secure ballot drop boxes will be located throughout the District. Mail-in voting is still an option, although Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged voters to find other ways to vote if possible because of recent uncertainty about the U.S. Postal Service.

The DC Board of Elections says all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot at the registered address on file in early October, if you’d like to change your address, go to the Board of Elections website by clicking here.

Vote Centers for the General Election November 3 will be open for early voting Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 from 9:30 a.m .to 7:00 p.m. daily. On November 3 (Election Day), the centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here for a list of places to vote in-person for the General Election in Washington, D.C.

Ballot drop boxes are also available for voters who have requested a mail-in ballot but do not want to risk any problems or delays with the USPS. The Board of Elections hasn’t specified a date on when voters can start dropping off their ballots.

Below is a list of locations for where ballot drop boxes will be located in the District:

WardLocationAddress
1Frank D. Reeves Center2000 14th Street NW
1Mt. Pleasant Library3160 16th Street, NW
1Columbia Heights Shopping Center3100 14th Street, NW
1Sun Trust Bank (Park Area)1800 Columbia Road, NW
1Banneker Community Center2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
2Georgetown Library3260 R Street, NW
2Martin Luther King Jr. Library901 G Street, NW
2West End Library2301 L Street, NW
2Guy Mason Recreation Center3600 Calvert Street, NW
2Stead Recreation Center1625 P Street, NW
3Chevy Chase Library5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW
3Tenley-Friendship Library4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
3Cleveland Park Library3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW
3Palisades Library4901 V Street, NW
3Second District Police Station3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
4Takoma Metro327 Cedar Street, NW
4Petworth Library4200 Kansas Avenue, NW
4Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library7420 Georgia Avenue, NW
4Fourth District Police Station6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
4Lamond Recreation Center20 Tuckerman Street, NE
5Woodridge Library1801 Hamlin Street, NE
5UDC Community College @Backus5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE
5Perry Street Prep Charter School1800 Perry Street, NE
5Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center1299 Neal Street, NE
5Dunbar High School101 N Street, NW
5Union Market DC1309 5th Street, NE
5Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)625 Monroe Street, NE
5Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Around the Giant Grocery Store area)1060 Brentwood Road NE
6Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library1630 7th Street, NW
6Northeast Library330 7th Street, NE
6Rosedale Library1701 Gales Street, NE
6Southwest Library425 M Street, SW
6Eastern Market225 7th Street, SE
6BOE Headquarters1015 Half Street, SE
7Capital View Library5001 Central Avenue, SE
7Deanwood Library1350 49th Street, NE
7Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library3935 Benning Road, NE
7Francis A. Gregory Library3660 Alabama Avenue, SE
7Sixth District Police Station5002 Hayes Street, NE
7Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)4525 Benning Road, SE
7Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot)3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
7Ridge Road Community Center830 Ridge Road, SE
8Anacostia Library1800 Good Hope Road SE
8Parklands-Turner Library1547 Alabama Avenue, SE
8Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library115 Atlantic Street, SW
8Seventh District Police Station2455 Alabama Avenue, SE
8The ARC1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
8Department of Human Services2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
8Hendley Elementary School425 Chesapeake Street, SE
8Patterson Elementary School4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

In order to vote in the November election, you must be registered to vote. Click here to check your voter registration status in the District and to register if you have not already done so.

If you would like to learn more about who is running for office and who will be on the ballot this November for both national and local elections, click here.

