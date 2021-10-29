How to score a safe ride in the DMV this Halloweekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 40% of highway deaths on Halloween involve impaired drivers, and having a safe plan to get home can keep your magic evening from turning into a tragic evening.

“Every drunk driving fatality injury crash and arrest is 100 percent preventable,” said Kurt Erickson, the president of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

The organization’s SoberRide program will put $15 dollars toward your Lyft ride from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday across most of the metro, including D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Arlington County, Prince William County, Loudoun County, and Fairfax County.

“You really need to put a safety net in place that protects all of us. Not just giving a ride to the would-be drunk driver, but also making the roads safer for anyone in this area’s roadways,” said Erickson.

SoberRide is a convenient option, but not the only option to get home safely this Halloween weekend.

“Please, at least, plan your exit strategy. Spend the night, use public transportation, alternate modes of transportation, use a designated sober driver, do whatever it takes besides getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking,” said Erickson.

To take advantage of the program, you’ll need to input a promo code under the “Rewards” tab in the Lyft app. They’ll post that promo code you need on their website at 7 p.m. Saturday. The promo code will show up on this page.