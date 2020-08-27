How to keep your car from getting stolen despite uptick in thefts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says there has been an uptick in stolen vehicles in the District. Whether you live in DC or drive to work within the city, police say there are several tips you can follow to decrease the chances of someone stealing your vehicle.

Make sure you park in a safe spot that is well-lit and in a public area, if possible. Do not forget to lock your car and keep track of your keys. Both house and car keys should never be left inside a vehicle.

If you are able to, police encourage drivers to use anti-theft devices. Do not leave your engine running when you are not inside your vehicle.

Keep valuables away from sight from outside your vehicle. If a thief doesn’t see something to steal, there is less of a chance for your vehicle to be broken into.

Lastly, stay alert. If you see something, do not hesitate to call the Metropolitan Police Department. If there is an emergency, call 911.

