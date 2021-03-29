How the Golden Triangle BID is helping DC’s businesses head back to the office

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C.’s Golden Triangle neighborhood is home to 34 million square feet of office space and about 4,000 office groups. When the pandemic sent most workers home, foot traffic in the neighborhood decreased by 90%. Last summer, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) polled its office workers to gauge how comfortable they were with returning back to the office.

Now that the vaccine is more widely available, the end of the tunnel is in sight. Executive Director Leona Agouridis said the Golden Triangle BID has hosted webinars to showcase how office buildings have rolled out new safety measures (like metering people before they enter the front door and the elevator). It’s also taught human resources departments how to handle insurance questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Outside of the office, Agouridis says the BID is leveraging its outdoor spaces by making more seating available in parks. The BID also plans to bring back outdoor offices, which were a hit on Friday’s last year.

While teleworking is certainly here to stay, Agouridis says the BID has paid close attention to the things people have missed while working from home, like collaborating around a conference room table.

“Particularly more junior employees are feeling that they’re suffering because they don’t have that face time with the group and with the boss to kind of show what they can do,” she said.

The BID estimates more than 100 of the neighborhood’s ground floor retail spaces will be vacant by the time the “hustle and bustle” returns. Agouridis says they’re lending a hand to the businesses that have survived by making sure they’re equipped with COVID safety measures and ready for e-commerce.