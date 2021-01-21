How long until D.C. is “back to normal?”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the Biden Administration begins its term in office, the District of Columbia is looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said most driving restrictions in place for the inauguration will be lifted by Friday, January 22. On the evening after the big event, bridges started to reopen and continued lifting restrictions through the day Thursday. The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority also reopened the 13 stops that were closed for the inauguration throughout the day.

While the National Guard is still in the city and some barriers and fences will not be lifted immediately, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said all of the department’s fencing and barriers will be down by Friday morning. He said, “(We are) certainly encouraging businesses, as we break down these barriers, fences, that everyone join in with us to remove some of these boards that have been put up. The quicker we get back to some normalcy, it will be in the best interest for the overall recovery for our city.”

In February, the National Guard may be mobilized again as a security measure while Congress is in joint session, according to Mayor Bowser.