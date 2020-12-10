How compliant is D.C. in mask wearing? The health department shared its findings

Nesbitt says the health department has some work to do in influencing the younger population to wear their masks correctly.

Seniors and females are leading the way, while young people have some work to do.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Director of the D.C. Department of Health Dr. Laquandra Nesbitt says “seniors are leading the way” in complying with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s mask mandate. Between November 18 and December 9, contract tracers were placed in 151 locations across all eight wards and observed a total of 4,250 people.

Since July, the District has required people to wear masks in public establishments, on public transportation, and in crowded places outside of their residence. The health department’s health audit found 78 percent of the individuals observed were wearing a mask and were wearing it correctly.

On Thursday, Nesbitt said the health department found a “noticeably huge gap” between Wards 2 and 7, which had the highest and lowest percentage of mask-wearing in the District, respectively. 84 percent of people in Ward 2 were wearing masks correctly while only 55 percent of people in Ward 7 were wearing masks correctly.

Overall, females were more compliant than men.

Nesbitt says the health department has some work to do in influencing the younger population to wear their masks correctly.

“There is better compliance, we know, in structured environments where there is supervision of young people but when they are unsupervised, playing in groups, there isn’t always the best compliance,” Nesbitt said. “So make sure that we can communicate and express the importance to young people of always wearing their masks and wearing it appropriately when they’re socializing amongst themselves.”