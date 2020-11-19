House passes bill to let National Children’s Museum remain in Ronald Reagan Building rent-free

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The House of Representatives passed a bill that will allow the National Children’s Museum (NCM) to stay in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center rent-free. This vote gives the bill a good chance of passing in the Senate as well.

The bill was brought forth by District of Columbia’s Congresswoman Eleanor Norton. In a press release, she said it is important to keep the NCM centrally located in the nation’s capital, as it serves both D.C. residents and visitors from out of town.

“Despite the many benefits the NCM brings to the nation’s capital and our country, it was an outlier before today. NCM was the only congressionally designated museum expected to pay rent in a federal building,” Congresswoman Norton said. “The passage of my National Children’s Museum Act today will allow NCM to remain in its current federal location without charge, allowing staff to focus on bringing 21st-century science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) learning techniques to the nation’s capital.”

The bill was first introduced before the coronavirus pandemic, but since the pandemic, Congresswoman Norton said the bill’s passage is even more urgent.