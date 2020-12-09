House extends its session into next week, Sen. Manchin is confident about relief package

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill extending its session, which was meant to end on Dec. 10, into next week.

The decision was made in order to prolong the amount of time Congress has to pass a new pandemic relief package. The bipartisan relief package spearheaded by West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, which contains $908 billion of emergency funding, has been picking up some steam on the senate floor, drawing support from both democrats and republicans. Now that the House has extended its current session, Sen. Manchin is confident the bill can be ready in time.

“It’s not something that [the House] would like to do if they didn’t have to, but knowing how hard the economy is going to be hit and all the people that are suffering … Hopefully we’ll have all that done this week and get a bill ready for them,” said Sen. Manchin.

Sen. Manchin also stressed that the relief package should not be looked at as a final step, as there is still a lot of work to be done throughout the remainder of the pandemic in order to rebuild the economy.