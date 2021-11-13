Homicide suspect arrested after 7 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man responsible for a homicide that happened almost 7 years ago.

Back on Nov. 30 in 2014, police were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast at around 3:30 in the morning for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers then found 46-year-old Kevin Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then evaluated by D.C. Fire and EMS personnel who declared that he showed no consistent signs of life.

On Friday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 36-year-old Charles Jeter, of Northeast, D.C., and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.