Homicide Reduction Partnership launches in the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced a new strategy at reducing violent crime on Friday, Feb. 18, with a number of local and federal partners.

The new initiative, called the Homicide Reduction Partnership, will replace the summer and fall crime initiatives, and instead, run for a full year. It also includes a new partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office.

While explaining how this initiative is different, Chief Contee said, “I think the key word in all of this is ‘partnership.’ Partnership on a level that we have not experienced in the District of Columbia before.”

Through this initiative, eight different departments and agencies are bringing their resources together to tackle gun violence.

“By committing resources for an entire year, we hope to establish an environment that will sustain the successes and result in less murders in our community,” Chief Contee said.

The main focus will be on four police districts in Wards 7 and 8 that had the most murders in 2021.

Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. added, “We’ve had a number of conversations and all of us are focused on doing whatever we can so 2022 does not look like 2021.”

“When we’re talking about homicides, and we’re talking about robberies and crimes that scare the hell out of people, I want to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can,” Chief Contee said. “We are sparing no resources, federal or local resources when it comes to reducing crime in this city.”

The partnership goes beyond the officials, with an important component needed from the community. Graves said, “We can not do it alone. We need the help of our fellow community members.”

Mayor Bowser and Chief Contee stressed the need for community help in this strategy for its success.

Notably, Attorney General Karl Racine was not present at the press conference.