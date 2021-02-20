Homicide in Northeast D.C. leads to officer shooting armed suspect

The alleged weapon used in a homicide by an armed suspect shot by police in Northeast D.C. Friday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – A man is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in Northeast D.C.

Before 6 p.m. Friday, investigators responded to the 6,000-block of Chillum Place to find both an armed suspect and a body of an unconscious man.

The man allegedly ignored commands from responding officers resulting in an officer shooting them. They found a victim at the location dead from a gunshot wound.

The deceased was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner Officer and identified as 60-year-old Geno Freeman of Hyattsville, Maryland.

66-year-old John Woods of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree while armed, armed assault on a police officer, public carry of a firearm outside a home or business, along with possession of unregistered ammunition.

Wood was transported for non-life-threatening injuries then released back into police custody as a result of the investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has put the officer-involved on administrative leave, as policy. The officers responding were wearing body cameras, which is under review.

The case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099.