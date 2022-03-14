WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Community members experiencing homelessness are afraid to go to sleep at night, and others are outraged to hear that a man has been violently targeting homeless men while they sleep.

District of Columbia Police Officers took to the streets on Monday, March 14, to hand out flyers with the suspect information and warn community members about what happened. Lola Bell, a homeless resident, reacted, “Man is going around killing people. It has me scared.”

“I’m scared to figure out where I am going to sleep at,” said Bell. She is one of several residents experiencing homeless who are scared, shocked and at a loss for words. Many of them found out about this suspect as the officers took the flyers around. “Right now, I’m really trying to process what would make a human being not care about another human being’s life,” one man said as he stared at the flyer.

Another man did not take his eyes off the flyer for minutes after it was handed to him. Finally, he said, “I’m trying to picture, so if I see him, I know to stay away from him.”

While the awareness could save someone’s life, the fact that the suspect is still on the loose has everyone afraid, with few places to turn. Bell explained, “I’ve relocated. It’s hard to know where to go.”

Seeing the fear and hearing the news is also unsettling to those who advocate for the homeless. Ami Angell, Founder and Director of Outreach with the H3 Project, said, “They shouldn’t have to fear for their life. They should have to worry about showers, getting food, housing stuff. To see that fear in their eyes, it’s indescribable and it is absolutely horrific.”

Keith Chapman, General Manager of Support at Union Kitchen, echoed Angell. He said, “Nobody needs to be bothered. Leave them alone. It’s disgusting. It’s heartbreaking. It’s sad.”

In the meantime, Angell said some of the homeless residents said they would try to sleep in shifts or during the day to keep each other safe.